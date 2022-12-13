Mahtomedi Zephyrs win on the road against St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs won the road game against the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights 7-4 on Thursday.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Carter Haycraft. David Wolsfeld and Jake Hodd-Chlebeck assisted.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Jimmy Egan scored, assisted by Carter Haycraft and Cole Swanson.

Seven goals were scored in the second period, and the Zephyrs led 6-3 going in to the third period.

Caleb Waller narrowed the gap to 6-4 late into the third period, assisted by Jack Johnson and Reme Lobitz.

Sam Harris increased the lead to 7-4 three minutes later.

Coming up:

The Knights travel to Sartell on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. The Zephyrs visit South St. Paul to play the Packers on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center.