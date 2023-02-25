Mahtomedi Zephyrs win knock out game against St. Paul Johnson Governors

The 10-0 win at home for the Mahtomedi Zephyrs against the St. Paul Johnson Governors means the Mahtomedi Zephyrs are through to the next round.

The hosting Zephyrs started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Seth Nelson scoring in the first minute, assisted by Carter Haycraft and Jonny Grove.

The Zephyrs' Charlie Drage increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Corey Bohmert and Cav Bruner.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period when Jonny Grove scored, assisted by Carter Haycraft and Seth Nelson.

The Zephyrs scored four goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 8-0 early into the third period when Charlie Drage found the back of the net yet again, assisted by David Wolsfeld and Corey Bohmert.

Seth Nelson increased the lead to 9-0 one minute later, assisted by Jonny Grove and Carter Haycraft.

The Zephyrs made it 10-0 when Patrick Egan scored, assisted by Jimmy Egan late in the third. The 10-0 goal was the last one of the game.