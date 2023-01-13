Mahtomedi Zephyrs win at home against Tartan Titans

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs won when they visited the Tartan Titans on Thursday. The final score was 7-1.

The Zephyrs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from David Wolsfeld . Charlie Drage and Cole Swanson assisted.

The Zephyrs' Wyatt Tarnowski increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Cole Swanson and Corey Bohmert .

Seth Nelson scored early into the second period, assisted by Corey Bohmert.

Wyatt Tarnowski then tallied a goal as he scored again, midway through, making the score 4-0. David Wolsfeld assisted.

Brody Laska narrowed the gap to 4-1 in the third period, assisted by Noah Joyce.

Charlie Drage increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by David Wolsfeld.

Patrick Egan increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Jake Hodd-Chlebeck and Cole Swanson.

Wyatt Tarnowski increased the lead to 7-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Carter Haycraft and Seth Nelson.

Next up:

The Titans play against Rochester Century on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Zephyrs will face Hastings on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals.