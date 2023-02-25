Mahtomedi Zephyrs win and move on

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs have advanced to the next round after a 10-0 victory over the St. Paul Johnson Governors in the playoff knock-out game.

The hosting Zephyrs opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Seth Nelson scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Carter Haycraft and Jonny Grove.

The Zephyrs' Charlie Drage increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Corey Bohmert and Cav Bruner.

The Zephyrs' Jonny Grove increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Carter Haycraft and Seth Nelson.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Zephyrs led 7-0 going in to the third period.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 8-0 early in the third period when Charlie Drage found the back of the net yet again, assisted by David Wolsfeld and Corey Bohmert.

Seth Nelson increased the lead to 9-0 one minute later, assisted by Jonny Grove and Carter Haycraft.

The Zephyrs made it 10-0 when Patrick Egan netted one, assisted by Jimmy Egan late into the third. The 10-0 goal held up as the game winner.