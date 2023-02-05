Mahtomedi Zephyrs secure much-needed win

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 10-1 victory over the Simley Spartans, things are looking brighter.

The first period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Zephyrs.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Zephyrs led 7-1 going in to the third period.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 8-1 within the first minute of the third period when Jake Hodd-Chlebeck scored again, assisted by Jimmy Egan and Sam Harris.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 9-1 early into the third when Gene Wegleinter netted one, assisted by Max Egan and Cody Dvorak .

Charlie Drage increased the lead to 10-1 five minutes later, assisted by Cole Swanson and Cody Dvorak.

Coming up:

The Zephyrs will travel to the Two Rivers Warriors on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena. The Spartans will face South St. Paul on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers.