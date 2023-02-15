Mahtomedi Zephyrs keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Mahtomedi Zephyrs as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Delano Tigers, making it five in a row. They won 6-1 over Delano.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Carter Haycraft. Seth Nelson and Cav Bruner assisted.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Charlie Drage netted one, assisted by Cav Bruner and Seth Nelson.

The Zephyrs made it 3-0 with a goal from Corey Bohmert .

Carter Haycraft then tallied a goal as he scored again, midway through, making the score 4-0. Cole Swanson assisted.

Will Brown narrowed the gap to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Mason Hargarten.

Charlie Drage increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Corey Bohmert.

Jake Hodd-Chlebeck increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Patrick Egan and Sam Harris.

Next up:

The Zephyrs play Woodbury away on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center. The Tigers will face Chanhassen at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena.