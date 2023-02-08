Mahtomedi Zephyrs got a shutout against Two Rivers Warriors

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs picked up a decisive road win against the Two Rivers Warriors. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Charlie Drage beat the goalie, assisted by David Wolsfeld and Corey Bohmert .

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Seth Nelson netted one, assisted by Jonny Grove and Sam Harris.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 4-0, after only 56 seconds into the third period when Seth Nelson found the back of the net again, assisted by Cav Bruner.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Charlie Drage scored yet again, assisted by Corey Bohmert.

In the end the 6-0 goal came from Seth Nelson who increased the Zephyrs' lead, assisted by Carter Haycraft and Cav Bruner, early in the third. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

The Warriors travel to Simley on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center. The Zephyrs will face Hastings on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.