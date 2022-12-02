Mahtomedi Zephyrs got a shut out against Little Falls Flyers

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs picked up a decisive home win against the Little Falls Flyers. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Cav Bruner struck, assisted by Charlie Drage.

The Zephyrs' Seth Nelson increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Jonny Grove and Carter Haycraft.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Zephyrs led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Zephyrs will host the Green Wave at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center, and the Flyers will visit the Spartans at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.