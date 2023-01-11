Mahtomedi Zephyrs draw at home with Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders

The points were split when the Mahtomedi Zephyrs and the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders met on Tuesday. The game ended 0-0.

Next up:

In the next round on Thursday, the Zephyrs will face Tartan at home at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center, while the Raiders host Mounds View at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.