High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Mahtomedi Zephyrs draw at home with Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders

The points were split when the Mahtomedi Zephyrs and the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders met on Tuesday. The game ended 0-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:56 PM
Next up:

In the next round on Thursday, the Zephyrs will face Tartan at home at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center, while the Raiders host Mounds View at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.