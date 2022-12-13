Mahtomedi Zephyrs beat South St. Paul Packers

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs won their home game against the South St. Paul Packers on Saturday, ending 3-1.

The visiting Packers started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Braden McLaughlin scoring in the first minute, assisted by Joe Schaefer.

The Zephyrs tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Wyatt Tarnowski scored, assisted by David Wolsfeld and Charlie Drage.

The Zephyrs made it 2-1 early in the second period when Jake Hodd-Chlebeck beat the goalie, assisted by Cav Bruner and Charlie Drage.

David Wolsfeld then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1. Charlie Drage assisted. With that, the Zephyrs turned the game around.

Next games:

Next up, the Zephyrs face Hill-Murray at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena, while the Packers face Two Rivers on the road at 7 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena. Both games take place on Thursday.