Mahtomedi Zephyrs beat Hastings Raiders – Egan scores 2

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs bested the visiting Hastings Raiders 7-1 on Friday.

The Zephyrs took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Seth Nelson. Carter Haycraft and Sam Harris assisted.

The Zephyrs' David Wolsfeld increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Carter Haycraft and Corey Bohmert .

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Charlie Drage in the middle of the first, assisted by Cole Swanson and Wyatt Tarnowski.

The Zephyrs' Carter Haycraft increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Jonny Grove and Cole Swanson.

The Zephyrs scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Eddie Peine narrowed the gap to 6-1 late in the third period, assisted by Blake Vandehoef and Brody Larsen.

Patrick Egan increased the lead to 7-1 three minutes later, assisted by Cole Swanson.

Next up:

The Raiders play against Simley on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center. The Zephyrs will face Benilde-St. Margaret's on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.