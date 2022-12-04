Mahtomedi Zephyrs beat East Grand Forks Green Wave – Grove scores 2

The Mahtomedi Zephyrs beat hosting East Grand Forks Green Wave 6-3 on Friday.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brock Schultz. Landon Jameison assisted.

The Zephyrs scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Zephyrs increased the lead to 5-2, after only 43 seconds into the third period when Cole Swanson netted one, assisted by Carter Haycraft.

Jake Hodd-Chlebeck increased the lead to 6-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Charlie Drage.

Gage Seydel narrowed the gap to 6-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Judd Pesch.

Coming up:

The Green Wave travels to Crookston on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center. The Zephyrs host Warroad to play the Warriors on Sunday at 4:15 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena.