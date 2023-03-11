Mahtomedi wins Class A state title, ends Warroad's unbeaten season

ST. PAUL — It's only fitting.
In the biggest game of the year, it took two overtimes to decide a Class A state champion.
Mahtomedi's Jonny Grove scored on a rebound 4 minutes, 56 seconds into double overtime to end an instant classic and give the Zephyrs their second state championship in four years with a 6-5 victory.
Warroad's Carson Pilgrim and Mahtomedi's Charlie Drage each had hat tricks, with Drage's dramatic third goal forcing overtime.
Trailing 5-3 with 9:52 left in regulation, the Zephyrs would not go away.
Drage scored on a rebound to get back within one, then beat Warroad goalie Hampton Slukynsky with a wrister in the final two minutes of the third period to send the Zephyr faithful into hysterics and the game into OT.
It's the second straight title game loss for Warroad and the Warriors' first defeat of the season.
The Zephyrs kept Warroad's vaunted top line in check for the first 13 minutes of the game. Then, the inevitable with 2:47 left in the first period.
After giving Jayson Shaugabay, Carson Pilgrim and Murray Marvin-Cordes no space, Mahtomedi's defense relaxed for a moment.
Pilgrim got the puck from Marvin-Cordes in open space and fired in his 50th goal of the season.
Mahtomedi forward David Wolsfeld got the assignment to shadow Shaugabay, keeping the Mr. Hockey finalist off the scoresheet except for an assist in the third. With that focus on Shaugabay came pockets of extra time and space for Pilgrim and Marvin-Cordes.
Pilgrim added a 51st and 52nd goal of the year for his second hat trick of the tournament. Marvin-Cordes tacked on his 25th of the year in the second period.
Peyton Sunderland, who had zero goals this season before the state tournament, scored his second in as many nights to give Warroad a two-goal lead with 9:52 left in the game.
But the Zephyrs didn't give in.
This story will be updated.
MAHTOMEDI 1-1-3-0-1—6
WARROAD 1-2-2-0-0—5
FIRST PERIOD: 1, WAR, Pilgrim (Marvin-Cordes, Lund), 14:13. 2, MAHT, Haycraft (Nelson, Bruner), 16:08.
SECOND PERIOD: 3, WAR, Pilgrim (Marvin-Cordes, Lund), 5:08. 4, WAR, Marvin-Cordes (Pilgrim), 7:25. 5, MAHT, Egan (Hodd-Chlebeck), 15:39.
THIRD PERIOD: 6, WAR, Pilgrim (Shaugabay, Hontvet), 3:58. 7, MAHT, Drage (Bruner, Wolsfeld), 4:36. 8, WAR, Sunderland (Comstock, Hennum), 7:08. 9, MAHT, Drage (Bruner), 11:00. 10, MAHT, Drage (Nelson, Bruner), 15:40.
OT: No scoring
2OT: 11, MAHT, Grove (Nelson), 4:56.
SHOTS: MAHT, 12-6-18-7-3—46. WAR, 15-13-11-8-4—51.
SAVES: MAHT, Brandt (14-11-9-8-4—46). WAR, Slukynsky (11-5-15-7-2—40)
1/18: Mahtomedi forward Seth Nelson (15) tries to put the puck in on Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) as he passes Warroad defender Ryan Lund (25) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
2/18: Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) celebrates his goal with fans against Mahtomedi in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
3/18: Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) deflects a shot by Mahtomedi forward Corey Bohmert (24) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
4/18: Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) stops a shot by Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes (22) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
5/18: Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes (22) and Mahtomedi forward Corey Bohmert (24) battle for the puck in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
6/18: Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) covers the puck after a shot against Mahtomedi in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
7/18: Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes (22) brings at the puck around the back of the net followed by Mahtomedi defender William Brummel (7) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
8/18: Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) and Warroad defender Will Hardwick (27) battle for the puck in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
9/18: Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) celebrates his goal with fans against Mahtomedi in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
10/18: Mahtomedi forward Corey Bohmert (24) tries to work his rebound past Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
11/18: Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) takes the puck past Warroad defender Broden Hontvet (21) and tries to score on Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) in the second period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
12/18: Mahtomedi forward Carter Haycraft (22) puts the puck past Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
13/18: Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes (22) sends the puck past Mahtomedi forward Corey Bohmert (24) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
14/18: Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) deflects a shot against Warroad with Mahtomedi forward Carter Haycraft (22) ready to clear the puck away in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
15/18: Mahtomedi forward Patrick Egan (17) celebrates his goal against Warroad with fans in the second period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
16/18: Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) celebrates his hat trick with fans as hats rain onto the ice against Mahtomedi in the second period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
17/18: Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) watches the puck go by and over the net against Warroad in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
18/18: Mahtomedi forward Jonny Grove (9) puts the winning goal past Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) to win in the State Class A Title in double overtime Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.