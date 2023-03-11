Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Mahtomedi wins Class A state title, ends Warroad's unbeaten season

Mahtomedi's Jonny Grove scored on a rebound 4 minutes, 56 seconds into double overtime to give the Zephyrs their second state championship in four years.

Mahtomedi forward Jonny Grove (9) puts the winning goal past Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) to win in the State Class A Title in double overtime Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
March 11, 2023 03:18 PM

ST. PAUL — It's only fitting.

In the biggest game of the year, it took two overtimes to decide a Class A state champion.

Mahtomedi's Jonny Grove scored on a rebound 4 minutes, 56 seconds into double overtime to end an instant classic and give the Zephyrs their second state championship in four years with a 6-5 victory.

Warroad's Carson Pilgrim and Mahtomedi's Charlie Drage each had hat tricks, with Drage's dramatic third goal forcing overtime.

Trailing 5-3 with 9:52 left in regulation, the Zephyrs would not go away.

Drage scored on a rebound to get back within one, then beat Warroad goalie Hampton Slukynsky with a wrister in the final two minutes of the third period to send the Zephyr faithful into hysterics and the game into OT.

It's the second straight title game loss for Warroad and the Warriors' first defeat of the season.

The Zephyrs kept Warroad's vaunted top line in check for the first 13 minutes of the game. Then, the inevitable with 2:47 left in the first period.

After giving Jayson Shaugabay, Carson Pilgrim and Murray Marvin-Cordes no space, Mahtomedi's defense relaxed for a moment.

Pilgrim got the puck from Marvin-Cordes in open space and fired in his 50th goal of the season.

Mahtomedi forward David Wolsfeld got the assignment to shadow Shaugabay, keeping the Mr. Hockey finalist off the scoresheet except for an assist in the third. With that focus on Shaugabay came pockets of extra time and space for Pilgrim and Marvin-Cordes.

Pilgrim added a 51st and 52nd goal of the year for his second hat trick of the tournament. Marvin-Cordes tacked on his 25th of the year in the second period.

Peyton Sunderland, who had zero goals this season before the state tournament, scored his second in as many nights to give Warroad a two-goal lead with 9:52 left in the game.

But the Zephyrs didn't give in.

This story will be updated.

MAHTOMEDI 1-1-3-0-1—6
WARROAD 1-2-2-0-0—5

FIRST PERIOD: 1, WAR, Pilgrim (Marvin-Cordes, Lund), 14:13. 2, MAHT, Haycraft (Nelson, Bruner), 16:08.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, WAR, Pilgrim (Marvin-Cordes, Lund), 5:08. 4, WAR, Marvin-Cordes (Pilgrim), 7:25. 5, MAHT, Egan (Hodd-Chlebeck), 15:39.

THIRD PERIOD: 6, WAR, Pilgrim (Shaugabay, Hontvet), 3:58. 7, MAHT, Drage (Bruner, Wolsfeld), 4:36. 8, WAR, Sunderland (Comstock, Hennum), 7:08. 9, MAHT, Drage (Bruner), 11:00. 10, MAHT, Drage (Nelson, Bruner), 15:40.

OT: No scoring

2OT: 11, MAHT, Grove (Nelson), 4:56.

SHOTS: MAHT, 12-6-18-7-3—46. WAR, 15-13-11-8-4—51.

SAVES: MAHT, Brandt (14-11-9-8-4—46). WAR, Slukynsky (11-5-15-7-2—40)

Photo gallery

Mahtomedi vs Warroad_0469.jpg
1/18: Mahtomedi forward Seth Nelson (15) tries to put the puck in on Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) as he passes Warroad defender Ryan Lund (25) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_0897.jpg
2/18: Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) celebrates his goal with fans against Mahtomedi in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_0652.jpg
3/18: Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) deflects a shot by Mahtomedi forward Corey Bohmert (24) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_0773.jpg
4/18: Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) stops a shot by Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes (22) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_0589.jpg
5/18: Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes (22) and Mahtomedi forward Corey Bohmert (24) battle for the puck in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_0200.jpg
6/18: Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) covers the puck after a shot against Mahtomedi in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_0388.jpg
7/18: Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes (22) brings at the puck around the back of the net followed by Mahtomedi defender William Brummel (7) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_0416.jpg
8/18: Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) and Warroad defender Will Hardwick (27) battle for the puck in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_0913.jpg
9/18: Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) celebrates his goal with fans against Mahtomedi in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_0186.jpg
10/18: Mahtomedi forward Corey Bohmert (24) tries to work his rebound past Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_1250.jpg
11/18: Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) takes the puck past Warroad defender Broden Hontvet (21) and tries to score on Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) in the second period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_0987.jpg
12/18: Mahtomedi forward Carter Haycraft (22) puts the puck past Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_0963.jpg
13/18: Warroad forward Murray Marvin-Cordes (22) sends the puck past Mahtomedi forward Corey Bohmert (24) in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_0091.jpg
14/18: Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) deflects a shot against Warroad with Mahtomedi forward Carter Haycraft (22) ready to clear the puck away in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_1377.jpg
15/18: Mahtomedi forward Patrick Egan (17) celebrates his goal against Warroad with fans in the second period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_1872.jpg
16/18: Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) celebrates his hat trick with fans as hats rain onto the ice against Mahtomedi in the second period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Mahtomedi vs Warroad_0294.jpg
17/18: Mahtomedi goaltender Charile Brandt (30) watches the puck go by and over the net against Warroad in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
18/18: Mahtomedi forward Jonny Grove (9) puts the winning goal past Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (1) to win in the State Class A Title in double overtime Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
