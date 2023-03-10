Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Mahtomedi the victim of the tourney's unluckiest swing

Just after a Zephyr goal was called back, a clearing attempt ricocheted off an official and led to a Hermantown score.

JW_1412.jpg
Mahtomedi head coach Jeff Poeschl talks with referees in the third period Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
March 10, 2023 12:13 PM

ST. PAUL — The hockey gods must have had something against Mahtomedi in the first period of its Class A semifinal against Hermantown on Friday morning.

The Zephyrs appeared to score a pinpoint snipe with 3:49 left in the first, although there was confusion on the ice and in the arena initially as to whether or not the puck had gone in.

Officials correctly waved the goal off when video replay showed the puck didn't cross the goal line.

Just over a minute later, a Mahtomedi clearing attempt allowed Hermantown to take posession and the Hawks' Dallas Vieau finished off the game's first goal.

The video below shows the play just after the puck redirected off the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luckily for the Zephyrs, they were able to equalize on a goal from Jonny Grove late in the first period to tie the game heading into the first intermission.

mshsl page boys promo image.jpg
The Tourney 2023
Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live
February 12, 2023 08:55 PM

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
TRLP Sydney.jpg
Minnesota Boys
The Rink Live reporter Sydney Wolf shares her state tournament experience, surprises
Our high school beat writer joins Jess Myers to recap the boys tournament so far
March 10, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
TRLP Eli.jpg
Minnesota Boys
The Rink Live's Eli Swanson recaps the boys state hockey tournament
Swanson talks about Warroad's top line, Carson Pilgrim tape job on his stick, the wild Moorhead-Edina finish and more.
March 10, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
Follow the MSHSL boys hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
March 10, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Maple Grove_0032.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Thursday Tourney Notebook: Mystery mottos and cursed potatoes
Find out more about Cretin-Derham Hall's mysterious phrase seen in the student section on Thursday and the Spuds' recent misfortunes at the state tournament
March 10, 2023 07:09 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT