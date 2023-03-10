Mahtomedi the victim of the tourney's unluckiest swing

ST. PAUL — The hockey gods must have had something against Mahtomedi in the first period of its Class A semifinal against Hermantown on Friday morning.

The Zephyrs appeared to score a pinpoint snipe with 3:49 left in the first, although there was confusion on the ice and in the arena initially as to whether or not the puck had gone in.

Officials correctly waved the goal off when video replay showed the puck didn't cross the goal line.

Off the post and all the way across the goal mouth but never crossed the line pic.twitter.com/NQJUd6lBry — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 10, 2023

Just over a minute later, a Mahtomedi clearing attempt allowed Hermantown to take posession and the Hawks' Dallas Vieau finished off the game's first goal.

The video below shows the play just after the puck redirected off the official.

Dallas Vieau polishes off a pass from Kade Kohanski and the defending state champs are on the board



1-0 Hermantown, 2:30 to go in P1 pic.twitter.com/PpXb0zAzEe — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) March 10, 2023

Luckily for the Zephyrs, they were able to equalize on a goal from Jonny Grove late in the first period to tie the game heading into the first intermission.

Mahtomedi's Jonny Grove is Jonny-on-the-spot, knocks in a loose puck to even the score at 1-1 late in the first period pic.twitter.com/rUPqMM3dYj — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) March 10, 2023