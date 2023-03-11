Mahtomedi the last hurdle in Warroad's 18-year return to glory

ST. PAUL — Warroad has everything.

A No. 1 ranking.

A Mr. Hockey finalist.

A prolific top line that rivals the state's all-time greats.

A Frank Brimsek Award finalist.

A century-plus-long history of success and tradition.

An unbeaten season.

And an empty spot in a trophy cabinet collecting dust for nearly two decades. Waiting — ever so impatiently — for one of the state's first programs, with state tournament history predating color television and the polio vaccine, to return to glory.

T.J. Oshie, set to play his 950th career NHL game this week, and his senior class in 2005 was the last Warroad team to win the boys state championship. They went unbeaten.

The parallels to this year's team are obvious.

And yet, it's the Warriors' opponents in Saturday's Class A state championship game with a more recent state title.

Third-seeded Mahtomedi (22-8-0) comes into the state title game after upsetting perennial contenders and No. 2 seed Hermantown in the first semifinal on Friday with a game-winning snipe by Charlie Drage in the final minute of regulation.

Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) celebrates his goal against Hermantown with fans in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

But the Zephyrs' success is no surprise, nor fluke. They won the state title in 2020 and have reached the semifinals five of the last six years.

"I think the biggest thing that has changed is the expectation in the room and the expectation in the offseason," Mahtomedi coach Jeff Poeschl said after knocking off Hermantown on Friday. "Our players know that the bar is set higher, and if you don't set the bar higher you're never going to hit it."

Mahtomedi has met Warroad (29-0-1) twice at the state tournament in recent years, 2022 and 2020, with each team winning one game. Warroad ended the Zephyrs' chances at a title last season with a 5-4 overtime win in the semifinals.

The Warriors won the teams' lone meeting this season, a 7-4 victory on Dec. 3 at The Gardens in Warroad.

Drage leads Mahtomedi in points with 56 (32 goals, 24 assists) on the season and four in the state tournament. Junior goalie Charlie Brandt has stopped 46 of 50 shots he's faced in St. Paul.

Warroad learned in its semifinal win over fourth-seeded Orono that leaning completely on its top line of Jayson Shaugabay, Carson Pilgrim and Murray Marvin-Cordes — whose chemistry oscillates between blind faith and hockey telepathy — is no panacea.

They were on the ice for minutes on end as the Warriors fought to hold a lead late in regulation, then exhausted themselves for a winner. An intermission before double overtime provided much needed rest, and it took Shaugabay only 16 seconds to find defenseman Erick Comstock all alone in front for the winning goal.

"These guys are outstanding hockey players," Warroad coach Jay Hardwick said. "I try not to rein them in."

Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim (18) and the team celebrate his goal with fans against Orono in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Comstock and Ryan Lund provide the defensive foundation for Warroad.

The Warriors' top line has 233 points this season. Shaugabay, the favorite for Mr. Hockey, has 95 (33 goals, 62 assists) by himself.

Hampton Slukynsky, the aforementioned Frank Brimsek Award finalist for senior goalie of the year, has a cool .945 save percentage between the pipes.

After a battle in the semifinals, Warroad will need as much rest as a sleepless night can provide before the title game.

A Mahtomedi win would signal the arrival of the Zephyrs with two state titles in four years. A Warroad victory would return Hockeytown to the top.

"I feel like we're playing at the best level we can right now," Drage said. "We're just so excited to get over the hump of the semifinals, and we're focused on the prize tomorrow."

Puck drop is set for noon.

