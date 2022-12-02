Luverne Cardinals win on the road against Marshall Tigers

The Luverne Cardinals won when they visited the Marshall Tigers on Tuesday. The final score was 5-3.

The Tigers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Malachi Klemm. Sean Nwaiga assisted.

The Cardinals scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

Brock Behrend increased the lead to 5-3 late into the third period, assisted by Patrick Kroski and Henry Hartquist.

Next games:

The Tigers will travel to the New Ulm Eagles on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center. The Cardinals will face Two Rivers at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.