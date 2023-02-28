Luverne Cardinals win knock out game against Mankato East/Loyola Cougars

The Luverne Cardinals might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. With a final score of 6-2, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The Cardinals took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Blaik Bork. Brock Behrend assisted.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Brock Behrend late in the first, assisted by Patrick Kroski and Elliot Domagala.

Shae Gavin scored early in the second period, assisted by Andrew Bastian and Luke Lebens.

Late, Shae Gavin scored a goal, assisted by Andrew Bastian, making the score 2-2.

The Cardinals took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Brock Behrend netted one again, assisted by Owen Sudenga.

Elliot Domagala increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Owen Sudenga.

Blaik Bork increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Patrick Kroski and Brock Behrend.

Brock Behrend increased the lead to 6-2 six minutes later, assisted by Owen Sudenga.