Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Luverne Cardinals win knock out game against Mankato East/Loyola Cougars

The Luverne Cardinals might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. With a final score of 6-2, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

img_500261301_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 27, 2023 09:54 PM

The Luverne Cardinals might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. With a final score of 6-2, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The Cardinals took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Blaik Bork. Brock Behrend assisted.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Brock Behrend late in the first, assisted by Patrick Kroski and Elliot Domagala.

Shae Gavin scored early in the second period, assisted by Andrew Bastian and Luke Lebens.

Late, Shae Gavin scored a goal, assisted by Andrew Bastian, making the score 2-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardinals took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Brock Behrend netted one again, assisted by Owen Sudenga.

Elliot Domagala increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Owen Sudenga.

Blaik Bork increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Patrick Kroski and Brock Behrend.

Brock Behrend increased the lead to 6-2 six minutes later, assisted by Owen Sudenga.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
February 27, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
20221227_Eden Prairie vs. Lakeville North Boys_008.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Cretin-Derham Hall, St. Thomas Academy, and Eden Prairie come up big in section tournament action
February 25, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
February 25, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live