Luverne Cardinals win 8-1 on the road against Worthington Trojans

The Luverne Cardinals won on the road on Monday, handing the Worthington Trojans a defeat 8-1.

The Cardinals took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Elliot Domagala. Blaik Bork and Patrick Kroski assisted.

The Trojans' Easton Newman tied it up 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Anthony Jimenez.

The Cardinals' Brady Bork took the lead late into the first, assisted by Blaik Bork and Patrick Kroski.

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 7-1 early in the third period when Brock Behrend scored, assisted by Owen Sudenga and Ethan Langseth.

Brock Behrend increased the lead to 8-1 one minute later.

The Trojans were called for no penalties, while the Cardinals received no penalties.

Coming up:

The Trojans travel to the New Ulm Eagles on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center. The Cardinals will face Redwood Valley on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Redwood Area Community Center.