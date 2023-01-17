Luverne Cardinals score and win with five goals in third period

The home-team Fairmont Cardinals were still very much in the game and winning against the Luverne Cardinals before the third period in the matchup. But then, Luverne made an effort and fought back to win by 7-1.

The Cardinals took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kaiden Musser. Hartley Aust assisted.

Brady Bork scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Elliot Domagala.

Midway through, Elliot Domagala scored a goal, assisted by Patrick Kroski, making the score 2-1.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Brock Behrend beat the goalie.

Brock Behrend increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later.

Elliot Domagala increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Patrick Kroski and Brock Behrend.

Brock Behrend increased the lead to 6-1 only seconds later, assisted by Owen Sudenga and Blaik Bork.

Six minutes later, Maddux Domagala scored.

Next games:

The Cardinals host Morris/Benson Area on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena. The Cardinals host Albert Lea to play the Tigers on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.