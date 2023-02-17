Luverne Cardinals pull ahead in the third to defeat Windom Eagles

The Luverne Cardinals were victorious on the road against the Windom Eagles. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but Luverne pulled away in the third, winning the game 5-3.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brock Behrend. Owen Sudenga assisted.

The Eagles tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Brady Espenson scored, assisted by Landon Pillatzki.

The Eagles' Nicholas Espenson took the lead late into the first.

The Cardinals tied it up 2-2 with another goal from Brock Behrend late into the first, assisted by Patrick Kroski.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

The Cardinals took the lead within the first minute when Owen Sudenga beat the goalie.

Brock Behrend increased the lead to 5-3 in the middle of the third period.

The Eagles were called for no penalties, while the Cardinals received no penalties.