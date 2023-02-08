Luverne Cardinals keep on winning and now have five straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Luverne Cardinals as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Fairmont Cardinals, making it five in a row. They won 10-3 over Fairmont.
Coming up:
The Cardinals host Minnesota River on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena. The Cardinals host Windom to play the Eagles on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.