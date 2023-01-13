Luverne Cardinals got a shut out against Redwood Valley Cardinals

The Luverne Cardinals picked up a decisive road win against the Redwood Valley Cardinals. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The Cardinals took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Elliot Domagala. Patrick Kroski and Brady Bork assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The Cardinals made it 7-0 when Levi Gonnerman netted one, assisted by Blaik Bork in the third period. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Cardinals chalked up four straight road wins.

Coming up:

The Cardinals will travel to the Marshall Tigers on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena. The Cardinals will face Waseca on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.