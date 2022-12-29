Luverne Cardinals beat Rochester Lourdes Eagles

The Luverne Cardinals won their road game against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles on Wednesday, ending 6-1.

The visiting Cardinals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Elliot Domagala. Ethan Langseth assisted.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Maddux Domagala in the first period, assisted by Brady Bork.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Elliot Domagala increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period, assisted by Kaleb Hein.

Colton Rich narrowed the gap to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Peyton Loeslie.

Next games:

The Eagles host the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles in the next game on the road on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The same day, the Cardinals will host the Dodge Wildcats at 5:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.