Luverne Cardinals beat Minnesota River Bulldogs and continue winning run
The game between the Minnesota River Bulldogs and the Luverne Cardinals on Saturday finished 4-0. The result means Luverne has seven straight wins.
Next games:
The Cardinals play against Windom on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Bulldogs will face Windom on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.