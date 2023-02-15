High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Luverne Cardinals beat Minnesota River Bulldogs and continue winning run

The game between the Minnesota River Bulldogs and the Luverne Cardinals on Saturday finished 4-0. The result means Luverne has seven straight wins.

img_500250412_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 15, 2023 02:27 AM
Next games:

The Cardinals play against Windom on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Bulldogs will face Windom on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.

