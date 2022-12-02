Lunski scores twice in Minnetonka Skippers' win over Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The Minnetonka Skippers beat the visiting Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars 9-1 on Thursday.

The Skippers' Alex Lunski increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by John Stout.

The Skippers increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Liam Hupka late into the first, assisted by Javon Moore and Gavin Garry.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Skippers led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Skippers increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Alex Lunski scored again, assisted by Sam Sheetz and Ashton Schultz.

Joseph Kubas narrowed the gap to 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Bode Campbell and Jordan Wang.

Javon Moore increased the lead to 7-1 two minutes later, assisted by Liam Hupka and John Stout.

Luke Garry increased the lead to 8-1 two minutes later, assisted by Ryan Holzer and Danny Pasqua.

Hagen Burrows increased the lead to 9-1 two minutes later, assisted by Robby House and Gavin Garry.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Skippers will host the Spuds at 2:15 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center, and the Jaguars will visit the Lumberjacks at 3 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.