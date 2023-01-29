Luke Sawicky unstoppable as Osseo Orioles beat Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

The Osseo Orioles beat the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks at home 6-2. Luke Sawicky stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Jackson Berg and Eli Paloranta scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Elk River/Zimmerman's goals came through Braden Hansberger and Preston Holmes.

The Elks opened strong, early in the game with Braden Hansberger scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Cooper Anderson.

The Orioles tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Luke Sawicky struck, assisted by Eli Paloranta.

The Orioles' Luke Sawicky took the lead late in the first period, assisted by Eli Paloranta.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Orioles led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Orioles increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period when Luke Sawicky netted one again, assisted by Brenden Kranz.

Preston Holmes narrowed the gap to 5-2 halfway through the third, assisted by Brady Rusch and Hayden Jasper.

Jackson Berg increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later.

Next games:

The Orioles play Centennial away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena. The Elks will face St. Cloud at home on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.