Lucas Kickhofel unstoppable as St. Thomas Academy Cadets beat Tartan Titans

The St. Thomas Academy Cadets beat the Tartan Titans at home 9-1. Lucas Kickhofel stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Cole Braunshausen , Tommy Cronin and Will Dosan scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Stone Resch scored for Tartan.

The Cadets increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Tommy Cronin netted one, assisted by Brody Deitz and Max Candon.

The Cadets increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Cole Braunshausen halfway through the first, assisted by Max Candon and Zach Howard.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Cadets led 6-1 going in to the third period.

Will Dosan increased the lead to 7-1 early into the third period, assisted by Jordan Tacheny and Mikey Mikan.

Cole Braunshausen increased the lead to 8-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Max Candon.

Lucas Kickhofel increased the lead to 9-1 three minutes later, assisted by Jordan Tacheny and Mario Savino .

The Cadets have now won five games in a row.

Coming up:

The Cadets travel to Mahtomedi on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Titans visit Cambridge-Isanti to play the Bluejackets on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals.