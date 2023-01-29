Lucas Kickhofel unstoppable as St. Thomas Academy Cadets beat Tartan Titans
The St. Thomas Academy Cadets beat the Tartan Titans at home 9-1. Lucas Kickhofel stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.
Cole Braunshausen , Tommy Cronin and Will Dosan scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Stone Resch scored for Tartan.
The Cadets increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Tommy Cronin netted one, assisted by Brody Deitz and Max Candon.
The Cadets increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Cole Braunshausen halfway through the first, assisted by Max Candon and Zach Howard.
Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Cadets led 6-1 going in to the third period.
Will Dosan increased the lead to 7-1 early into the third period, assisted by Jordan Tacheny and Mikey Mikan.
Cole Braunshausen increased the lead to 8-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Max Candon.
Lucas Kickhofel increased the lead to 9-1 three minutes later, assisted by Jordan Tacheny and Mario Savino .
The Cadets have now won five games in a row.
Coming up:
The Cadets travel to Mahtomedi on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Titans visit Cambridge-Isanti to play the Bluejackets on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals.