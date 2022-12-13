Louie Wehmann unstoppable as Providence Academy Lions beat Minneapolis

The Providence Academy Lions beat Minneapolis at home 7-3. Louie Wehmann stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Johnny Hendrickson and Brandon Sattler scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Minneapolis' goals came through Joel Hanson, Cody Kelker and Andrew Lybeck.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Andrew Lybeck. Nick Anderson assisted.

The Lions tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Louie Wehmann scored, assisted by Andrew Owen .

The Minneapolis players took the lead with a goal from Cody Kelker halfway through the first, assisted by Cooper Cirone.

The second period ended with a 7-3 lead for the Lions.

The Lions have now won four games in a row.

Next up:

In the next round on Thursday, the Lions will face Hutchinson on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena, while the Minneapolis players hosts Waconia at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena - 1250 Oak Ave.