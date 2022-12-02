Louie Wehmann scores four in Providence Academy Lions win over Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

Louie Wehmann struck four times as the Providence Academy Lions beat the Providence Academy Lions 6-1 on the road.

Nick Damberg and Andrew Owen scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Jack Peterson scored for Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Lions took the lead when Louie Wehmann scored the first goal.

Nick Damberg then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Andrew Vos and Andrew Owen assisted.

Halfway through, the Lions made it 3-0 with a goal from Andrew Owen.

Louie Wehmann increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period.

Louie Wehmann increased the lead to 5-0 two minutes later, assisted by Jonah Mogeni and JJ Anderson.

Jack Peterson narrowed the gap to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by August Novack and Jackson Henningsgaard.

Louie Wehmann increased the lead to 6-1 just one minute later, assisted by Andrew Owen.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Thursday. The White Hawks will host the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden, and the Lions will visit the Stars at 5 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.