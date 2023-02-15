Loucks' two goals net Mounds View Mustangs victory over Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles

The Mounds View Mustangs bested the visiting Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles on Saturday, ending 3-1.

The hosting Mustangs started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Johnny Conlin scoring in the first period, assisted by Mitch Olson and Landon Mazzocco.

The Mustangs increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jack Loucks in the first period, assisted by Johnny Conlin and Sam Schulte.

Jack Machacek scored late into the second period, assisted by Meyer Kreutzmann and Carter Ranning.

Jack Loucks increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Johnny Conlin and Landon Mazzocco.

Next games:

In the next round on Tuesday, the Mustangs will face Blaine on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena, while the Eagles host Eastview at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.