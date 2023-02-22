Little Falls Flyers win over Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

The Little Falls Flyers won the game at home against the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 4-2.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Joey Welinski. Luke Avery and Matt Filippi assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Flyers.

The Storm narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third period when Hunter Behling netted one, assisted by Kade Gibbons.