High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Little Falls Flyers win over Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

The Little Falls Flyers won the game at home against the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 4-2.

February 22, 2023 12:12 AM

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Joey Welinski. Luke Avery and Matt Filippi assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Flyers.

The Storm narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third period when Hunter Behling netted one, assisted by Kade Gibbons.

