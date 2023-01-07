Little Falls Flyers win over Hutchinson Tigers when Luke Avery found the back of the net

The Little Falls Flyers won 1-0 on the road to the Hutchinson Tigers. The only goal of the game came from Luke Avery, who got the winner in the first period.

Little Falls' Luke Avery scored the game-winning goal.

The Flyers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Luke Avery scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Ryan Oothoudt.

The Tigers were called for no penalties, while the Flyers received no penalties.

Coming up:

The Flyers play against Fergus Falls on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena. The Tigers will face Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.