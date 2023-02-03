Little Falls Flyers win at home against St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders
A close game saw the Little Falls Flyers just edge out the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders on Thursday. The final score was 4-3.
Next up:
The Flyers host Northern Lakes on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena. The Crusaders host Providence Academy to play the Lions on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.