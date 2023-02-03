High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Little Falls Flyers win at home against St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders

A close game saw the Little Falls Flyers just edge out the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders on Thursday. The final score was 4-3.

img_500240572_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 02, 2023 09:43 PM
Next up:

The Flyers host Northern Lakes on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena. The Crusaders host Providence Academy to play the Lions on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.

