High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Little Falls Flyers win and move on

The Little Falls Flyers have advanced to the next round after a 3-2 victory over the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets in the playoff knock-out game.

February 26, 2023 03:09 AM

Little Falls' Hudson Filippi scored the game-winning goal.

The Flyers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Ryan Oothoudt scoring in the first minute, assisted by Carter Wilmes.

The Bluejackets tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Seth Terhell halfway through the first period, assisted by Will O'Donovan and Seth Splittstoser.

The Flyers took the lead late in the first when Carter Oothoudt scored, assisted by Matt Filippi.

Seth Terhell scored in the middle of the second period.

Hudson Filippi took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Beau Majerle.

The Flyers were called for no penalties, while the Bluejackets received no penalties.

