Little Falls Flyers win against St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders led 3-2. However, the Little Falls Flyers changed things in their favor and won. The game ended 4-3.

Little Falls' Coltin Johnson scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Crusaders took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Joey Gillespie. John Hirschfeld assisted.

The Flyers' Carter Oothoudt tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Luke Avery and Garrett Lindberg.

The Crusaders scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Flyers tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Joey Welinski netted one, assisted by Coltin Johnson and Matt Filippi.

Coltin Johnson took the lead late into the third, assisted by Garrett Lindberg and Ryan Oothoudt.

The Flyers were called for no penalties, while the Crusaders received no penalties.

Next up:

The Flyers host Northern Lakes on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena. The Crusaders host Providence Academy to play the Lions on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.