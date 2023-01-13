Little Falls Flyers win against Princeton Tigers in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, the Princeton Tigers' home game against the Little Falls Flyers ran into overtime on Thursday. Little Falls snatched the win with a final score of 7-6.
Little Falls' Ryan Oothoudt scored the game-winning goal.
The Tigers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jack Stenslie. Levi Nelson assisted.
The Tigers' Timothy Donnay increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Dominic Patnode.
The Flyers' Garrett Lindberg narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first.
Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Tigers led 4-3 going in to the third period.
The Tigers increased the lead to 5-3 within the first minute when Jacob Patnode netted one again, assisted by Brody Kok and Eli Christopher.
The Flyers narrowed the gap to 5-4 early in the third period when Carter Oothoudt found the back of the net.
Carter Oothoudt tied the game 5-5 six minutes later, assisted by Matt Filippi and Coltin Johnson.
Matt Filippi took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Carter Oothoudt and Luke Avery.
Timothy Donnay tied it up 6-6 five minutes later, assisted by Jacob Patnode. The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 7:57 before Ryan Oothoudt scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Matt Filippi.
Coming up:
The Tigers host the River Lakes Stars on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Flyers will face Duluth Denfeld at home on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.