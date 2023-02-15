Little Falls Flyers keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Little Falls Flyers as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Detroit Lakes Lakers, making it four in a row. They won 3-2 over Detroit Lakes.

Little Falls' Carter Oothoudt scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Flyers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Carter Oothoudt. Joey Welinski and Matt Filippi assisted.

Ben Hines scored in the second period, assisted by Jacob Thomas and Chase Kukowski.

Aiden Kennedy then tallied a goal late in the second period, making the score 2-1. Easton Wahl and Cole Deraney assisted.

The Flyers tied the score 2-2 early into the third period when Carter Oothoudt beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Matt Filippi and Luke Avery.

Carter Oothoudt took the lead late in the third, assisted by Matt Filippi and Coltin Johnson.

The Flyers were called for no penalties, while the Lakers received no penalties.

Next games:

The Flyers host the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena. The Lakers will face Northern Lakes on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center.