Little Falls Flyers hard to beat on the road – eight successive road wins

The Little Falls Flyers have racked up an impressive series of road wins. The 4-2 victory over the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders on Tuesday meant number eight in a row on the road.

Next games:

The Crusaders travel to East Grand Forks on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena. The Flyers visit Detroit Lakes to play the Lakers on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.