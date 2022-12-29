Little Falls Flyers got a shut out against Northern Lakes Lightning

The Little Falls Flyers picked up a decisive road win against the Northern Lakes Lightning. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The Flyers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Matt Filippi. Luke Avery assisted.

The Flyers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Luke Avery scored, assisted by Matt Filippi.

Midway through, Matt Filippi scored a goal, assisted by Carter Oothoudt and Matthew Cooper, making the score 3-0.

The Flyers made it 4-0 when Ryan Oothoudt beat the goalie, assisted by Joey Welinski late.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Lightning will host the Eagles at 2 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center and the Flyers will play against the Wolverines at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.