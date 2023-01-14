Little Falls Flyers couldn't stop star-studded Duluth Denfeld Hunters from winning

The Little Falls Flyers and the Duluth Denfeld Hunters met on Friday. Duluth Denfeld came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 7-5.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Hunters led 3-2 going in to the second period.

The Hunters scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

The Hunters increased the lead to 5-3, after only 23 seconds into the third period when Andy Larson scored again.

Luke Avery narrowed the gap to 5-4 four minutes later, assisted by Aaron Marod.

Hudson Filippi tied the game 5-5 one minute later, assisted by Carter Oothoudt.

Andy Larson took the lead one minute later.

Kaden Postal increased the lead to 7-5 late in the third period assisted by Brady McGinn and Andy Larson.

Next games:

The Flyers travel to the River Lakes Stars on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers. The Hunters will face Northern Lakes at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center.