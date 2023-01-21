Little Falls Flyers beat Thief River Falls Prowlers in overtime

The Thief River Falls Prowlers hosted the Little Falls Flyers in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Little Falls prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Little Falls' Remi Chisholm scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Tysen Loeffler. Max Arlt and Rylan Leake assisted.

Remi Chisholm scored early into the second period, assisted by Matthew Cooper and Luke Avery.

The Prowlers took the lead, after only nine seconds into the third period when Jace Erickson netted one, assisted by Owen Bushy.

Carter Oothoudt tied the game 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by Coltin Johnson. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 6:14 before Remi Chisholm scored the game-winner for the road team.

The Flyers have now won four straight road games.

Next up:

The Prowlers travel to Greenway on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena. The Flyers host Crookston to play the Pirates on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Prior Lake Lakers.