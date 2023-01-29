Little Falls Flyers beat Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks and continue winning run

The game between the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks and the Little Falls Flyers on Saturday finished 8-0. The result means Little Falls has five straight wins.

The Flyers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Carter Oothoudt. Matt Filippi assisted.

The Flyers' Ryan Oothoudt increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Joey Welinski and Garrett Lindberg.

The Flyers increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Matthew Cooper late into the first, assisted by Matt Filippi and Coltin Johnson.

The Flyers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Carter Oothoudt increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period, assisted by Matt Filippi.

The Flyers made it 8-0 when Joey Welinski found the back of the net, assisted by Garrett Lindberg and Ryan Oothoudt late into the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the White Hawks hosting the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center and the Flyers visiting the Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.