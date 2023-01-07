SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Little Falls Flyers beat Hutchinson Tigers in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Little Falls Flyers won 1-0 on the road against the Hutchinson Tigers on Friday.

img_500216707_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 06, 2023 09:19 PM
Share

A single goal decided a close game as the Little Falls Flyers won 1-0 on the road against the Hutchinson Tigers on Friday.

Next up:

The Tigers play Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato away on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena. The Flyers will face Fergus Falls at home on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena.

Related Topics: HUTCHINSONLITTLE FALLS