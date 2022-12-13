Little Falls Flyers beat Chisago Lakes Wildcats – Oothoudt scores 2

The Little Falls Flyers won against the visiting Chisago Lakes Wildcats 6-3 on Thursday.

The Wildcats started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Jack Bakken scoring in the first minute.

The Flyers tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Coltin Johnson struck, assisted by Joey Welinski.

The Flyers' Aaron Marod took the lead in the first period, assisted by Ryan Oothoudt.

The Wildcats tied the game 2-2 with another goal from Jack Bakken late into the first period, assisted by Nik Jinks.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Flyers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Carter Oothoudt increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Coltin Johnson.

Matt Filippi increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Carter Oothoudt and Matthew Cooper.

Austin Slettom narrowed the gap to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Tim Madden and Andrew Swanson.

Carter Oothoudt increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later.

Next up:

The Flyers host the Princeton Tigers in the next game at home on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The same day, the Wildcats will host the Dragons at 7 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena.