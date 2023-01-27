Little Falls Flyers beat Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets and continue winning run

The game between the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets and the Little Falls Flyers on Thursday finished 5-1. The result means Little Falls has four straight wins.

Next games:

The Flyers play against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals. The Bluejackets will face Tartan on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.