High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons win at home against Hutchinson Tigers

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons won when they visited the Hutchinson Tigers on Saturday. The final score was 3-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 07, 2023 09:20 PM
The Dragons took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Caden Besemer. Calvin Jones assisted.

Calvin Jones scored late in the second period, assisted by Caden Besemer.

The Dragons made it 3-0 with a goal from Rhett Niemela.

Emmett Reiter narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Nolan Reiter.

The Dragons were called for eight penalties, while the Tigers received 11 penalties.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Dragons will host Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center and the Tigers will host Southwest Christian at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.

