High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons win and move on

img_500257232_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:10 PM

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons have won against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles 7-5.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Eagles led 4-2 going in to the second period.

The Dragons scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-4 going in to the second break.

Calvin Jones increased the lead to 6-4 early in the third period, assisted by Caden Besemer and Carson Tormanen.

Clayton Deutsch narrowed the gap to 6-5 three minutes later.

Carson Wendorff increased the lead to 7-5 seven minutes later.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
