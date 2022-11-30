Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons victorious against Princeton Tigers

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons defeated the Princeton Tigers 7-3 on Tuesday.

The Tigers opened strong, with Timothy Donnay scoring in the first minute, a goal.

The Tigers' Brody Kok increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Timothy Donnay.

The Dragons narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first when Rhett Niemela scored, assisted by Travis Halonen and Carson Wendorff.

The Dragons scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Jacob Patnode tied the game 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by Alexander Miller and Jake Baumann.

Braden Olson took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Calvin Jones.

Calvin Jones increased the lead to 5-3 only seconds later, assisted by Braden Olson.

Braden Olson increased the lead to 6-3 five minutes later, assisted by Calvin Jones.

Just one minute later, Carson Wendorff scored a goal.

Next games:

The Tigers play Mora-Milaca away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Dragons will face Monticello at home on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.