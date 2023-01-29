Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons victorious against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons defeated the Prairie Centre North Stars 5-2 on Saturday.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kasey Melquist. Blake Morris and Blake Morris assisted.

The Dragons' Spencer Niemela increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Carson Tormanen and Carson Tormanen.

The Dragons increased the lead to 3-0, after only 12 seconds into the second period when Calvin Jones scored, assisted by Braden Olson and Braden Olson.

Jaxon Gustafson increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by Braden Olson and Braden Olson.

Eli Fletcher narrowed the gap to 4-1 seven minutes later, assisted by James Rieland and James Rieland.

The North Stars narrowed the gap again with a goal from Jesse Williams, assisted by Kyle Sayovitz and Kyle Sayovitz at 13:25 into the third period.

Reegan Brummond increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Carson Wendorff and Carson Wendorff.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the North Stars hosting the Eagles at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena and the Dragons visiting the Fire at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.