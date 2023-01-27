High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons got a shut out against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons picked up a decisive home win against the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 26, 2023 09:10 PM
Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Dragons hosting the North Stars at 12 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena and the White Hawks visiting the Flyers at 3 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.